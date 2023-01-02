What is dating in Hollywood if, according to rumors, you have never broken off a relationship with your beau? Although many famous couples in the industry may agree with us. But one of those couples in love that fans have always sent is (or was?) the most beautiful man in the world Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Since the former Witcher actor revealed his love for Viscuso, they have set serious goals in their relationship.

From walking the red carpet in the image of a beautiful couple to cooking together in the Cavill mansion, adventures and much more. These two have certainly raised the bar for all the cute pigeons. And it all started with someone a year and a half later, they always kept their relationship a secret, so much so that sometimes fans couldn’t even decide if they were dating.

Inside Henry Cavill’s Year-and-a-half relationship with Natalie Viscuso

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively aren’t the only superhero couple Hollywood boasts about. We also have Cavill and his girlfriend from California. Viscuso, who stays out of the limelight, is very closely associated with Hollywood. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was previously vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. This is the same studio as Cavill’s Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020). His detective avatar may have found the love of his life. And since these two don’t write much about each other, you may have some kind of misconception. However, at the moment they are completely in love with each other.

In addition, the couple also officially debuted on the red carpet in October at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2. The British actor looked undeniably handsome in his elegant blue suit, and Viscuso only enhanced his image by posing in a white dress. Cavill has also mentioned her in some interviews and social media posts. So, despite the fact that the A-list couple kept their personal life a secret, in 2023 they were completely in love with each other.

Rest assured that if we receive any news about these two, we will be honored to share them with you.

