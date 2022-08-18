Haunted Chocolatier Likely To Slow Down Stardew Valley Development

Stardew Valley is an attractive farm simulator that was first released in February 2016. Since then, it has received several updates, adding new areas and expanding content for endgame. Therefore, it is not surprising that Stardew Valley enjoys a lot of love from the gaming community.

Last October, the creator of ConcernedApe announced a new game: Haunted Chocolatier. This was exciting news for many Stardew Valley fans, as the new game had a similar visual style and a familiar, comfortable atmosphere. However, it should be borne in mind that since the new game is in development, upcoming updates for Stardew Valley may appear much later.

Stardue Valley Updates

Both Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier are being worked on by one independent developer, commonly known as ConcernedApe. Currently, Stardew Valley for PC is on version 1.5.6, which features a new beach farm, a local split-screen cooperative, and other minor additions. Meanwhile, console and mobile ports are lagging a bit, but their respective updates are under development.

As for Stardew Valley for mobile devices, questions about the 1.5 update have become constant on ConcernedApe’s Twitter. Some of these questions are polite and respectful, while others are not. Nevertheless, this disappointment among mobile players is understandable (although criticism is not), because it has been more than a year since the Stardew Valley mobile port received an update. Fortunately, ConcernedApe recently announced that a mobile update will be released before the end of the year.

Development of Haunted Chocolatier

Continuing the theme of updates, it is important to remember that ConcernedApe is the only developer of Stardew Valley. Although the work on the mobile port has been transferred to a third party, creating new content and performing outsourcing tasks is still a tedious task. Now that an independent developer is working on a new name — Haunted Chocolatier — updates for Stardew Valley are likely to slow down as ConcernedApe is working on a new name from scratch.

And the community knows for sure that the farm simulator will receive a new update, since ConcernedApe has announced the release of version 1.6 of Stardew Valley. Although it reportedly won’t contain as much content as the 1.5 update, the developer said it will make it easier to create mods. In addition, when asked about the possibility of updating 1.7, ConcernedApe replied: “Who knows?” It seems that an independent developer is not yet closing the door to Stardew Valley, even with the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier.

However, fans should be patient while waiting for new ConcernedApe content. While it’s easy to get angry because updating x, y, or z takes too long, working on two games with multiple ports is not an easy task. And at the moment, ConcernedApe is doing everything possible to add content to a game that was already “completed” at the time of its initial release (at least for the PC and console versions). There was no need to add new content to Stardew Valley because it has already proven itself well in version 1.0. However, ConcernedApe still does this, essentially including DLC-sized content at no extra cost.

As for the work on Haunted Chocolatier, it is clear from the gameplay footage that there are many new features, visual effects and mechanics in it. Implementing all of this into a holistic game will take time and effort, which is probably why ConcernedApe has not yet announced a release date for Haunted Chocolatier. Despite this, the community as a whole is friendly and supportive of the indie developer. Haunted Chocolatier (as well as updates for Stardew Valley) will be released when it’s ready — and that’s fine.

Haunted Chocolatier is currently in development.