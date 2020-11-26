Hatik will envy its fans with its Holiday Calendar!

As the Christmas holidays are fast approaching, rapper Hatik was recently treated to a superb Advent calendar from the FFF!

Hatik is likely to make people envious on Instagram! Through his story, the rapper has immortalized his 100% FFF Advent calendar. You will see, the performer of “1,2,3” is in heaven.

This Thursday, November 26, 2020 is a very special date for Hatik! And for good reason today, he turns 28.

On the Internet, many admirers have sent him adorable messages. This year despite the pandemic, Hatik did not want to be unemployed. Quite the contrary!

This summer, the rap star delighted his community by unveiling “Folding Chair Deluxe Edition”! It must be said that this opus composed of 47 titles was also eagerly awaited by its fans.

Despite a rather busy news last November 6, Hatik again filled them with “Folding Chair Gold Edition”.

This time, the “FLK” performer has bet on 50 songs including 3 new unreleased tracks. Being very close to her followers, the rapper from Yvelines loves to tease all her projects on the Web.

A few hours ago, quite different register! This time around, the “Angela” performer amused viewers with a new all-football video. The image proof …

HATIK HAS HAPPENED WITH HIS ADVENT CALENDAR!

As the end of the year celebrations are fast approaching, the French Football Federation wanted to mark the occasion. Via his Instagram story, Hatik has immortalized something that is likely to make his community salivate …

“A schedule ahead of the France Team! “, The rapper enthusiastically via his Instagram story. “It’s nice! “.

On the packaging of the box, its subscribers were able to admire some football stars. Like Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Hugo LLoris, Raphaël Varane. But also the famous Paul Pogba!

And that’s not all. During big matches, Hatik can also wear pretty socks and caps from the FFF. Class!



