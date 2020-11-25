Hatik warmed up to the max, started an angry freestyle!

In Story on his Instagram account, Hatik shared a video where he really broke everything with his edgy freestyle. His fans have validated!

Since his role in the Validé series, Hatik has had a series of successes. If his fans are very happy that they are releasing albums, he does better than that. The young man doesn’t hesitate to do improvised freestyle on Instagram.

This is arguably the rap revelation of the year. This is Hatik. Spotted thanks to his album “Folding chair”, he managed to have a role in the series Validé. Soon after, his fans eagerly awaited his release of new hits.

And it was his hit “Angela” that made a big splash. This is definitely the song of the summer. But Hatik did not stop there. Not long ago, he performed a feat with the sublime Amel Bent.

And the least we can say is that both of them were a hit. The fans have 100% validated this collab. In addition to releasing his songs, the young man does not hesitate to improvise freestyle on social networks.

HATIK IS REALLY UNANIMOUS WITH HIS FREESTYLE ON INSTAGRAM

This Wednesday, November 25, Hatik also shared a new Story video from his Instagram account. Fully heated, he unveiled a freestyle to his fans. He swung: “Either way I’ll end up on all the banners.”

The rapper also launched on the social network: “I have nothing to do here, I am out of the room, I am not waiting for a jealous person to want to ban me. I’m past the age of waging war or being in the open. ”

He also adds in his freestyle: “I am not going to fight for a ground which I use as a slab”. And the least we can say is that he was unanimous among his fans.

This Friday, the artist is planning a whole new surprise. Case to follow!



