Hatik unveils a first preview of the clip of his next track!

Clément Hatik is making his comeback with a brand new music video. The rapper just announced it earlier in one of his Instagram stories.

Hatik shows us a little glimpse of his brand new clip. Enough to leave us hungry, in short. Indeed, he has just unveiled pictures of it on his Instagram story.

So today is not a day like any other for Clément Penhoart. Indeed, the rapper known as Hatik blew out his 28th birthday! It’s all to be celebrated.

In fact, his fans did not fail to wish him, as evidenced by his latest Instagram story. The artist reposted a nice mosaic montage of him, along with a nice message.

Attention that at least touched the young rapper from Guyana. “Thank you, I love you, without you I am nothing, wallah”, he replied.

At the same time, the star of the series Validé posted a small photo of his very last clip. We see our rapper with long hair, in full arrest.

Black and white atmosphere, Hatik seems to scream with all his guts. He then observes the person behind the wheel of the car in the foreground.

HATIK: THE ICONIC RAPPER OF THE VALIDATED SERIES FINALIZES ITS LAST CLIP

“On Friday we’re off on [mother ]’s sex road,” Hatik said on one of his stories. Just before, he was showing us an extract from the OL game, which he was watching during the shoot.

“Even in the middle of filming, we do not let go of the lease,” he wrote. See you on Friday, November 27, at midnight to find this sound, and at 12 noon, to discover the clip.

“It sounds like a mess,” said one of his fans, in the attached post on his Instagram profile. Needless to say, Hatik fans will be there and won’t let go, either!



