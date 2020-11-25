Hatik unveils a first clip of his next track on Instagram!

On Instagram, singer Hatik unveiled a first extract from his next single to be released this Friday … Hatik is on all fronts. The French rapper revealed in the Franck Gastambide series, Validé is about to unveil the first sound of his next album. Just that !

A few weeks ago, the singer announced the release of Folding Chair, Gold version. A new version of his first opus, with no less than 50 songs.

Available since November 6, this reissue is an unexpected gift for fans of the Guyancourt rapper. Revealed on CANAL +, the singer has not stopped working since.

Evidenced by his recent Instagram Stories, in which he films his days and nights in the recording studio. Hatik is a hard worker.

Yesterday, the singer revealed to his fans that he is about to release a track from his upcoming album. The latter is called “Untitled”, a title more than evocative …

HATIK RELEASES AN EXTRACT OF “UNTITLED” ON INSTAGRAM

A few hours ago, the French rapper unveiled an extract from his upcoming single to be released. Entitled Untitled, the latter, which is anything but “a Zumba title”, is therefore promising.

Indeed, the excerpt posted by Hatik a few minutes ago already promises wonders. It will therefore be released this Friday at 12 noon and midnight. On all download platforms.

The rapper, who is therefore working day and night on his next album, is now the king of teasing. Each of his Instagram posts has been combed through his million followers.

The announcement of Hatik’s new track has therefore been liked by more than 40,000 people in record time. All are therefore impatiently waiting for the rapper to unveil Untitled this Friday.

So it’s only natural that Hatik unveiled a micro passage of his new sound. The singer has also warned his fans on Instagram. “We’re going to have a good laugh.” Can not wait for Friday !



