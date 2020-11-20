Hatik: the committed clip “Unity” with Soolking

To the delight of the public, the first clip of the Unity collective has just been released. Hatik then announces the good news!

Hatik, Soolking, Dadju and Imen Es have just unveiled their very first track. The Unity collective thus makes a sensational entry on all platforms!

Unknown to the battalion a few months ago, Hatik is now one of the rappers you can hear absolutely everywhere and all the time!

It must be said that the Juvenile Prison interpreter is very talented. He thus connects the projects, but above all, the very big successes.

Nothing seems to be able to stop the machine launched at very high speed. He even made a name for himself in the film industry with his role in the hit series Validé!

And the young rapper isn’t planning on stopping anytime soon. Alongside Soolking, Imes Es and Dadju, Hatik unveils his brand new track today!

HATIK: THE UNITÉ COLLECTIVE HAS ITS FIRST CLIP!

Composed of Imen Es, Dadju, Soolking and Hatik, the Unity collective shares the microphone for a first catchy and committed track. The song rocks!

Enticed, fans of the various artists could not help but display their admiration. They thus validate the project unanimously!

“What a pleasure to see you together for a cause”, “Amazing Soolking’s verse”, “When I hear Soolking’s voice I get chills.”

“The song is heavy, I like it a lot. This is for an extra charity project “,” Oh yeah! This is what we like guys. Already, I adore you, but the music is great ”.

So this is a first hit for Hatik and the whole gang. One thing is certain, the Unity collective has not finished talking about it.



