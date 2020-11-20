Hatik shares his ticks with his fans before going to sleep!

In this period of confinement, rapper Hatik reveals what is his tic to sleep well, on his Instagram account!

Like the rest of the population, the stars are also confined. Rapper Hatik takes the opportunity to share some anecdotes with his many fans.

Liked to promote on social networks, Hatik reveals a little more about his daily life during this period of confinement.

Thus, in Story of his Instagram account yesterday, the rapper admitted to having a tic before sleeping. In other words, cover your bed with a deodorant spray! He writes: “I haven’t slept for 36 hours but one thing is for sure if there is no @mosco_paris on my sheets I am not sleeping. “.

But this is not the only information Hatik was giving us. In the caption of a photo of the PS5, the rapper wrote: “Make way for real containment”.

HATIK ON A PROJECT RELATED TO COVID-19!

Suffice to say that the rapper has the right to a little rest. Indeed, the latter does not stop chaining the projects. The latest? A collaboration with the collective “Unity”!

Thus, Hatik, Dadju, Soolking and Imen Es are committed to helping people affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

“I know a lot of people who go through very complicated situations, people who cannot work. Especially in the neighborhoods, where I am all the time with my friends. The first to drink are those from underprivileged neighborhoods, ”Soolking explains.

So in order to raise funds and support the work of dozens of associations, they just released a first track today, on YouTube.

All the profits from this single will then go to associations that fight against precariousness. So a great initiative from these four artists!

Hatik seems to be particularly proud of this project. He claims to feel like Spiderman in Avengers…



