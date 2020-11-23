Hatik poses in a complete Burberry look

Rapper Hatik poses in a total Burberry look and announces big news to his fans! We tell you everything. Hatik poses in a total Burberry look on Instagram!

Hatik is very active on social networks! The rapper has indeed just shared a series of photos on his Instagram account.

We thus see the young man pose in total Burberry look! He wears a shirt with the brand’s famous motifs.

But also a matching protective mask! Hatik therefore shares this post with his thousands of fans who follow him very closely on Instagram.

In legend, the young artist has also identified the account of the Burberry brand. But also Ricardo Tisci, who is none other than the artistic director and stylist of the Burberry house.

Moreover, the young man remains very mysterious in the caption of his post. What is he preparing for us?

HATIK: A COLLABORATION WITH BURBERRY?

“Big surprise coming soon. »Hatik simply teases on his Instagram account. Is the young man preparing a collaboration with the Burberry brand?

In any case the young man will not say more! But it is highly likely that the young man is working on a campaign with the haute couture house.

In any case, Hatik fans have a thousand questions! They were more than 84,000 to like his post on his Instagram account.

In the comments, many have left her with heart or flame emojis. The young man can indeed always count on the support of his fans.

While waiting to find out what he is preparing for us with the Burberry brand, the young man released his single Unity. A collaboration with Soolking, Imen ES and Dadju.

The artists have indeed come together for a good cause. They hope to raise funds to help people in need.



