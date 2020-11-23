Hatik, kiffe the voice of Sfera Ebbasta “Bottiglie Privè”!

It’s no wonder that Hatik is such a big fan of rap. The artist revealed in the validated series gets involved on “Bottiglie Privè”!

Confined at home, Hatik occupies his time as best he can. If he wants to return to the studio, the rap fan he is falls in love with an Italian rapper: Sfera Ebbasta. He loves one of his songs!

Containment weighs a little, at our dear Clément Hatik. To occupy his days, we know that he lends itself to several activities.

Like the PS5, which he may have had on time to do his hand gymnastics. He is also a prolific artist who, even far from the studio, composes songs.

Earlier, we let you know that he had composed a song about a sensitive subject. It is, of course, police violence, a subject that takes him off his hinges.

Hatik wanted to pay tribute to Assa Traoré in a song. Besides all this, our artist also likes to find inspiration elsewhere, like this Italian rapper.

On his last Instagram story, Hatik therefore revealed a screenshot of his phone tapping. So we saw the song “Bottiglie Privè”, by Italian Sfera Ebbasta.

HATIK, FAN N ° 1 OF THE ITALIAN SFERA EBBASTA AND OF HIS TITLE “PRIVATE BOTTIGLIE”

A piece that seems to please our rapper, validated in the series of the same name. So is he an undisputed fan of Italian rap?

The 27-year-old artist released a new album last Friday: Famoso. He hopes to continue his ascent and seduce an audience abroad.

Either way, there is no shadow of a doubt: Hatik is already won over by the Italian rapper. He has surely already dead his last album, eleven tracks long.

It must be said that in France, renowned rappers are already validating its flow. Like Lacrim or SCH, who both did a feat with him. An insane success, in short!



