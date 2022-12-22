Hasan Ridicules Trainwrecks’ Proposal to Replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO

The Twitch giant HasanAbi toasted the proposal of his fellow Trainwrecks streamer to replace Elon Musk as CEO of Twitter, saying that this is the most “ChatGPT” he can imagine.

Elon Musk’s takeover and management of Twitter has become a monumental story over the past few months. From investing $44 billion to making changes so unpopular that they were immediately canceled, it seems that nothing can be ruled out as we approach 2023.

After conducting an open poll to ask if he should step down as CEO of Twitter (in which 57% of voters said yes), Musk confirmed that he would do so as soon as a “stupid enough” replacement was found.

Since then, radio silence. However, one unlikely Twitch streamer has put his candidacy in the ring in the form of Trainwrecks.

Trainwrecks Wouldn’t Let “influence” Affect His Role as Twitter CEO

In a tweet dated December 20, the streamer volunteered to replace Musk. He stated that he would not be influenced by public opinion and that the CEO of the platform should be a “centrist”.

“I will not only take this position,” he said, “but I will invest a lot of money so that you know that I will not come just to ruin everything and cheat you. In addition, this position should be occupied by a centrist who does not depend on “influence” or public opinion.”

While some jumped in to vouch for Train, others couldn’t believe what they were reading. Less than impressed was Hassan, who has never shied away from expressing an opinion on a controversial topic.

Hassan fried the “goat” Train after the speech of the CEO of Twitter

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” he joked. “Oh my God, he’s literally a goat, a fucking goat dude… It seems to me that this tweet was created in a lab like ChatGPT to write the dumbest tweet about Trainwrecks that you are capable of.”

Since Twitter seems to be fluctuating from one bizarre move to another right now, we don’t rule out Trainwrecks being involved at a high level.

Despite this, Hassan has not yet supported his fellow streamer for this position.