Twitch star Hasan “Hasanabi” Piper lashed out at Logan Paul after the social media star posted a response video to Coffeezilla about his investigation of his cryptocurrency project CryptoZoo.

YouTube investigative journalist Coffeezilla made a splash on social networks by releasing a three-part series dedicated to Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo project.

After the video was posted live, they attracted the attention of everyone on the Internet, as Coffee reported that many investors had lost thousands of dollars on the project, calling it a “fraud”.

Logan Paul responded with various tweets and jabs at Coffee and finally, on January 3, for the first time released a full video dedicated to Coffeezilla on his main YouTube channel.

Hasan reacted to Logan Paul’s appeal to Coffezilla

The 31-year-old man was on the air on January 3 when he watched a video of Logan Paul addressing Coffeezilla, and was stunned by what the youtuber-turned-boxer decided to focus on.

Paul opens the video by claiming that Coffey’s judgment was “clouded” by his desire to go viral.

Hasan replied, “What the fuck. Bro, this dude did a two-year investigation, showed an obvious interest in fraud, and now Logan Paul is like, “Oh, you’re clicking.” Come on, dog.”

Hasan was also stunned that Logan was pursuing Coffeezilla’s credibility as a journalist. Paul went so far as to say that Coffey is a “lopsided journalist with an agenda” and “nothing more than the Keemstar of cryptography.”

Piper said, “The disrespect here is fucking insane, damn it. He said non-ironically, “Hey, I used to like your work, but now that you’ve been stalking me a few times, it’s kind of fucked up. I’ll just say you’re a Kimstar.

The political streamer was stunned that Paul was more interested in attacking Coffeezilla’s integrity as a journalist than defending himself against the “fraud” allegations made in his video trilogy.