Has the Potential to Do 10x! These 8 Metaverse Coins Could Be the Stars of 2022

With the introduction of Metaverse into our lives, this field has grown rapidly. In addition, many metaverse coins were launched and these coins brought great returns to their investors.

In this article, we will consider 8 Metaverse coins that have the potential to make 10x in 2022.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is the largest Metaverse cryptocurrency currently attracting over 3 million active players on the platform. Axie Infinity, among other play-to-win games, was recognized as a currency that provides a real-world source of income for its players.

As of March 2022, Axie Infinity (AXS) is available for trading on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, including top exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, Coinbase, FTX, Bithumb, KuCoin, Gate.io, and Kraken.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Secondly, The Sandbox appears to investors as a solid investment in March 2022 as it applies blockchain technology to a major global market such as the gaming industry and focuses entirely on decentralization.

Sandbox is a virtual world where players can create, own and monetize their gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain using SAND tokens. Players can create digital assets in the form of non-exchangeable tokens (NFTs), upload them to the platform and integrate them into games with Game Maker.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland welcomes investors as another metaverse coin with great potential. Decentraland is itself a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience and monetize humiliation and apps.

In this virtual world, investors can buy plots that they can then navigate, build on and earn money on.

Gala Games(GALA)

According to reports, Gala Games plans to invest $2 billion in games, $1 billion in movies, $1 billion in music, and the remaining $1 billion in NFT-dedicated theme park.

Only one game has been released on Gala Games’ (GALA) platform so far, as a result the upside potential of this project is huge. If the project’s developers are successful in implementing their strategy, the network could become a household name in the future of Metaverse.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Seventh High Street (HIGH)

Enjin Coin has real world applications. The NFT token focuses on revolutionizing the gaming space by boosting a player-driven economy, as well as enabling in-game assets to be tokenized and then transferred between various platforms.

This Ethereum-based network is currently planning to expand into a heterogeneous network called Polkadot to avoid the high gas fees that accompany the ETH network.

Another metaverse project that has the potential to do 10x in 2022 is Seventh High Street. HIGH is a Metaverse crypto project where players have the opportunity to earn. This project is unique in that it is both virtual and physical. To earn tokens, players just need to play the game and complete the missions.

SushiSwap (SUSHI)

SushiSwap hosts a popular decentralized exchange that allows users to buy and sell digital currencies without the need for a centralized third party. This popularity has since resulted in SushiSwap surpassing a market cap of US$500 million in early 2022. However, SushiSwap has since expanded its business model by creating an NFT trading platform with Metaverse.

Bloktopia (BLOK)

Finally, Bloktopia (BLOK) welcomes investors as a 21-storey virtual skyscraper in the metaverse. BLOK members can create their own avatars, participate in social activities, learn about cryptocurrency and also exchange it.

In addition, real-time 3D production engines are used in the best virtual reality visual effects. The Polygon blockchain serves as the foundation of Bloktopia.