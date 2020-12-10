Has Ripple (XRP) Spark Airdrop Excitement End?

Bitcoin price started a new upward movement after the sharp decline yesterday and is currently trying to move above $ 18,500. Similarly, most major altcoins are trading close to key break levels.

After a widespread market crash in the past 24 hours, falling from $ 0.58 to $ 0.50, XRP was able to create a bullish candlestick on the daily chart and defend a critical support level. Altcoin has gained 3.62% in the last 24 hours.

XRP price first gained bullish momentum from the $ 0.505 support level after the drop. The price then climbed above $ 0.540 and $ 0.550. It even exceeded the $ 0.565 resistance. It seems the bulls are aiming to test the $ 0.58 resistance level. Besides, the selling pressure at $ 0.60 proved to be quite intense in many cases over the past few days and even weeks.

Where XRP trends will take place in the medium term will depend largely on Bitcoin and the rest of the market. One trader expects XRP to see some significant losses and points to the Bitcoin trading pair as an example of its growing technical weakness.

The trader in question believes that the Spark airdrop excitement that catalyzed this rally is over and that more technical catalysts will drive XRP’s price action from now on. He also thinks that this could cause the token to see a major weakness against Bitcoin.

Finally, with BTC and ETH stabilizing and starting to reverse recent bearish trends, XRP is likely to rise further in the medium term.



