Has private information of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users been sold on the hacker forum?

Over 1.5 billion Facebook users’ private info is sold on a hacker forum. The hacking forum has personal data for sale along with data from more than 1.5 billion Facebook users like emails, numbers, locations.

It couldn’t be worse for Facebook today, as the world’s largest social media company has now collapsed and a Facebook whistleblower has exposed some of the darker sides of the Mark Zuckerberg-led company.

Now, this is where things get worse: more than 1.5 billion users have put their information up for sale on a hacker forum, and the personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users is now about to be compromised. You can buy it right now.

1 million accounts will cost you around $5,000, which means the data of 1.5 billion Facebook users will only cost you $7.5 million. Today, on the day Facebook collapsed, a whistleblower exposed the social media giant and its stock prices are falling… Data of 1,500,000,000 users are leaked and put up for sale. There seem to be a lot of coincidences right now.

The data contained in 1.5 billion Facebook accounts includes names, email addresses, location, gender, phone numbers and user ID.

You can read more about it here.