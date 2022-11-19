Has Prince Harry stripped Meghan Markle of Princess Diana’s engagement ring for Prince William and Kate Middleton?

The royal family of the United Kingdom can boast of owning a handful of the most priceless and stunning jewelry. Despite her divorce from the then Prince Charles, Princess Diana also had a priceless collection of precious stones. After her death, they distributed some of her jewelry and other assets between her two children: Prince William and Prince Harry. It’s clear that the staggeringly expensive jewelry is now being passed on to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle by their royal husbands.

As you may know, Prince William was the one who took Diana’s engagement ring. The heir proposed to Kate Middleton with the same ring. Sentimental jewelry with an oval sapphire weighing 12 carats and 14 round diamonds costs about 390,000 pounds. However, recent reports suggest that Meghan Markle must have been the owner of a beautiful treasure. Is there any truth in this?

Which of Prince Harry and Prince William got their mother’s wedding ring and a Cartier watch?

It may surprise you that it was Prince Harry who always wanted to inherit Princess Diana’s expensive engagement ring. According to Paul Burrell, who worked as a butler for the late royal family, Harry chose the ring after his mother’s death, while Prince William was more interested in Cartier watches.

The engagement ring fascinated the royal prince from the very beginning, as as a child it pricked him whenever he tried to hold his mother’s hand. Meanwhile, the next in line to the throne was more fascinated by the watch as it was a birthday present to Diana when she turned 21.

Burrell also revealed that Prince Harry was selfless and helpful, just like his mother. So when his older brother decided to get engaged to his soulmate Kate Middleton, the Duke of Sussex offered Princess Diana’s engagement ring. The younger prince wanted everything to be perfect for Prince William, and so he gave up the only thing he kept from his mother.

In a documentary about Diana, Burrell said, as quoted by the Mirror: “The only thing he hid from his mother, he gave to his brother. It’s selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was.”

Notably, the Cartier watch is now owned by Meghan Markle, and the Duchess has been seen wearing jewelry on several special occasions.

What can you say about Prince Harry’s generous act towards Prince William and Kate Middleton?