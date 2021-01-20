Has Justin Bieber changed after “Baby” was released?

Singer Justin Bieber has completely changed since releasing his very first single “Baby”! We give you more details.

How has Justin Bieber evolved since releasing his very first single “Baby”?

11 years ago already, the world discovered a young Canadian singer and his single Baby. Justin Bieber is a real success!

His baby face, his romantic bad-boy style and his side streak will make more than one crack. We were witnessing the birth of a big song star, but we weren’t aware of it yet.

At just 16 years old, the young artist finds himself at the top of the rankings. He will very quickly become the idol of a whole generation. Its success crosses borders!

January 18 marks the 11th anniversary of the release of his very first single. Since then, we have not only seen the transformation of Justin Bieber.

Both physically and musically. Indeed the young artist, now 26 years old, has completely transformed.

The release of his single Baby therefore marked the start of a great career for the young man. But at times, his success has also pushed him into the dark side of stardom.

So much success for such a young man, it was not going to be without consequences. It should be noted that the artist grew up in a small town located in the north quarter of the city of Toronto, which is rather quiet. He therefore found himself in the spotlight at a very young age.

JUSTIN BIEBER: FROM EARLY BEGINNING TO TODAY

Justin Bieber therefore grew up under the prying eyes that watched his every move. Eh yes. Fame comes at a price.

He then went through very difficult phases of depression. It starts with problems with his family.

So far, nothing surprising. The young man is simply going through his teenage phase.

But living it in the spotlight is a whole different story. Alcohol, drugs … the young artist will not even pass the prison box for a short stay for drunk driving.

As for her love life, she will be marked by her tumultuous relationship with the pretty singer Selena Gomez. In fact, their relationship fascinates thousands of fans to this day!

But since then, Justin Bieber’s life has changed completely! Today the young man is married to the pretty Hailey Baldwin.

In his darkest moments, the young artist found faith again. Indeed, he will even be baptized with his wife.

He took refuge in religion in order to find himself. And it seems to have been good for him.

As for his music, the young artist uses it to convey strong messages. He thus sings about faith, love and hope.

In his single Holy, he shows the influence religion has had on his life. While in Lonely he shares his fears and looks back on the ordeals he has gone through since Baby.