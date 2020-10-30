Has Japan Road Appeared for Ripple?

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse raised the possibility of moving from the United States days ago, citing the unclear legal regulations regarding cryptocurrencies. A new statement from Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings seems to confirm this situation.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made some statements to Bloomberg TV days ago, announcing that the company might move from the United States. Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of Japanese financial firm SBI Holdings, also made a press release on the issue on October 28. Kitao said in his statements that Japan is the most likely country for Ripple if Ripple moves.

Ripple CEO had 5 countries in mind

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse also cited a reason for the company’s move. According to Garlinghouse’s statement at that time, the biggest reason for this situation was that there was no law in favor of cryptocurrencies in the USA yet. According to the CEO, this situation creates a negative environment for people when working with cryptocurrencies in the country.

CEO Garlinghouse also stated in his previous statements that they have a few countries in mind for a possible move as a company. These countries included the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Japan, England and Singapore.

“Actually we want to stay”

According to the information obtained, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse was more receptive to Japan and Singapore among the 5 countries they considered as a company. Garlinghouse was in talks with SBI about potential relocation situations, according to a Bloomberg report dated 22 October. It is known that Garlinghouse made statements such as “an important partner” for SBI and “one of our fastest growing markets” for Japan.

Garlinghouse, while making statements about the possibility of relocation in the past, also stated that he was proud to be an American company. In addition, Garlinghouse said in his statements at the time that they did not actually want to change places. However, according to the CEO, first of all, clear legal regulations related to cryptocurrencies should be brought to eliminate the negative atmosphere.



