Has good news and a promising start date

The final and sixth season of Better Call Saul will begin filming next March. Since Season 5 ended, fans have been craving Season 6, or at least some more exciting news than they have been getting.

Now, co-creator Peter Gould confirmed that production on the final season of Better Call Saul will not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic, and while it sounds like bad news for the Netflix series, he also announced when they will begin. the long awaited season.

“We were scheduled to go in September, then it moved to December, now it looks like we’ll do it in March. We have a brilliant team of writers, of course, so it’s always exciting to think about going back to work. ”

The spinoff Breaking Bad comes with a bigger role for drug boss Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), according to the series actor in a recent update on what may happen in the final season.

Season 6 should see quite a bit of Gus as he continues his war with Lalo Salamanca, (Tony Dalton) especially after the explosive end of season 5. The final season is expected to have 13 episodes.

Netflix, Sony Pictures and the AMC network have yet to reveal an air date for Better Call Saul season 6, which is 13 episodes long and fans are eagerly awaiting a great season.

It is unknown if the final season of Better Call Saul will be able to continue as scheduled, but there is much to argue about where the plot will go in season 6 for Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), but there are some predictions for the final season that are starting to emerge. .



