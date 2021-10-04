Access to 3 platforms, including Instagram and Whatsapp, purchased by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, cannot be reached. One of the allegations made in this context was that Facebook was hacked and the data was sold on DarkWeb.

So, has Facebook been hacked? Has Facebook data been sold? Twitter founder Jack tweeted! Here, Facebook hacked news…

Details began to be investigated with the Facebook hacked title. Has Facebook been hacked in this context? Has Facebook data been sold? sought answers to questions. Twitter founder Jack tweeted! We provide you with the most accurate information impartially.

Has Facebook Been Hacked?

Privacyaffairs the news personal information of Facebook users based in more than 1.5 billion were sold in hacker forums. However, there was no statement from Facebook. Facebook employees could not enter the office on the morning when the login badges used to access the office were not working.

The New York Times wrote that Facebook employees started to leave the office gradually due to the collapse of the internal system and communication. On the other hand, there are reports that the staff cards are not working, preventing the entrance to the building.

FACEBOOK Shares Fall

Due to the worldwide DDoS attack, the websites of Facebook, Amazon, WhatsApp, Instagram and many other important sites crashed. Shares of companies are losing value.

Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth dropped by $7 billion in 3 hours, putting him one place on the list of the world’s richest people.

The downtime of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger for more than an hour corresponds to a loss of approximately 160 million dollars in the global economy.