Has arrived! OnePlus Buds Z2 is released with ANC, Bluetooth 5.2 and 38 hours battery life

OnePlus announced on Wednesday (13) the new wireless headset ‘Buds Z2‘ from the Chinese manufacturer and that comes to replace the model ‘Buds Z‘, launched in the Asian market last year and which shares some similarities with the new generation, like modern design, for example.

The accessory brings some interesting features for its price range, such as active noise cancellation (ANC) capable of blocking external sounds of up to 40dB from the integrated use of the three microphones present in each earpiece, IP65 certification and 11mm drivers.

Its main difference lies in the headphones’ long battery life, allowing up to 38 hours of playback with the ANC turned off by combining the headphones’ charge with the charging case, while the lifespan drops to 27 hours when enabling noise cancellation.



OnePlus Buds Z2. (Photo: Disclosure/OnePlus).

According to the manufacturer, each headset weighs just 4.6g and has 40 mAh of battery capacity and can provide continuous playback of 5 hours without ANC or 7 hours with ANC. This model supports fast charging and can provide up to 5 hours of playback on just 10 minutes of charge, but no wireless charging compatibility, bringing only one USB-C slot.

As for connectivity and other details, Buds Z2 has Bluetooth 5.2, AAC and Dolby Atmos, in addition to other features exclusive to OnePlus.