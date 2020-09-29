Has a $ 10K Correction Appeared for Bitcoin?

Bitcoin has still failed to rise above the $ 11,000 threshold. According to analyst Aayush Jindal, the next Bitcoin correction could pull the price to the $ 10K level.

We have compiled important details from the Bitcoin analysis made by crypto currency commentator Aayush Jindal for you.

Although Bitcoin managed to rise above the 10,900 level yesterday, it could not exceed the $ 11,000 level, which was determined as a strong resistance zone.

The rejection from the resistance zone sparked a bearish reaction and Bitcoin fell below the $ 10,800 support zone.

BTC price is currently hovering below the 100-hour simple moving average level of $ 10,750.

This time, the support zone for Bitcoin is observed as 10,650 dollars.

A bullish trend line is seen in the $ 10,650 support zone for the BTC / USD pair.

If a negative break is observed in the trendline support, BTC price may see the $ 10,550 support again.

If an upward streak is caught, there may be a selling pressure at $ 10,800.

For Bitcoin to perform well in the near future, the barrier to $ 11,000 and a closing above this level is of great importance.

The First Goal Is 10 Thousand 800 Waters Before 11 Thousand Dollars

The first target to be surpassed for the Bitcoin price, which is currently traded around the level of 10 thousand 700 dollars; 10 thousand 800 dollars again.

If Bitcoin cannot exceed $ 10,800, it may face a downside break.

In this scenario, breaking the first critical support zone below the 10,650 threshold could bring further declines.

After the 10 thousand 650 point, the most basic support will be the level of 10 thousand 500 dollars.

A clear break at $ 10,500 can cause a decline and the BTC price can test $ 10,000.



