Has 364GB free space for games on SSD

Microsoft finally lifted restrictions on the Xbox Series S early this morning (05) and now we can give more details on all the technical aspects of the company’s two new consoles. After all, how much free space do we have on the NVMe SSD of the entry video game? According to the system information, 364 GB are usable and, when turning on the console, there are 362.1 GB free (probably due to pre-installed apps).

It is common that consoles do not bring all the real space for use, since the conversion of measures never guarantees all the available gigabytes and the device system has a slice reserved for its functions. Check out:

One of the features of the Xbox Series S is Quick Resume, which transfers games that are running on the console’s RAM to a “save state” on the SSD, so that the game can be resumed even after playing other games, leaving several “suspended” titles to resume quickly. This functionality requires the use of SSD storage, which is allocated to the system without the player being able to use it.

For those who want to expand the 512 GB of storage on the Xbox Series S, you need to buy an official SSD expansion card from Microsoft in partnership with Seagate, which in Brazil costs R $ 2,299.



