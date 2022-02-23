Has 100X Potential: Analyst Sees This Altcoin as a Gem Opportunity!

In the cryptocurrency market, Russian and Ukrainian uncertainty and, in fact, decreases continue. However, analysts think that the market is still strong and continue to share projects that they think have high potential with their followers.

Let’s take a look at the crypto money project, which Joe Parys, one of the popular names in the market, thinks has high potential in the last video.

VeleroDAO (VDGT)

Analyst VeleroDAO (VDGT) thinks the project has 100X potential. VeleroDAO is the protocol behind USDV, a stablecoin that holds the value of $1.

According to the statements, VeleroDAO forked MakerDAO for Velas Blockchain to have its own stablecoin. For this reason, the project is considered as the main infrastructure project in Velas. USDV is described as the first collateral-backed stablecoin on the Velas Blockchain, and users can print USDV by adding assets from Velas as collateral.

In addition, according to the analyst, VeleroDAO is not the project that made the first move in Velas and also received the highest grant award from the Velas Grant Program. Due to these situations, the analyst states that VeleroDAO is a vital building block in the Velas DeFi ecosystem.

VDGT Token

The VDGT Token will be traded as the VeleroDAO economy and will be the project’s native cryptocurrency. The VDGT token is characterized as a utility token that helps maintain the stability of the entire system. Unlike USDV, VDGT will not have a fixed value and the analyst thinks that this cryptocurrency will grow with the project.

The analyst states that investors who participate in the pre-sale can make a profit even in the market decline. In addition, Parys states that the market value will be $ 140,000 in the pre-sale and therefore there may be a gem coin opportunity.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.