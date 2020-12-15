Harvey Smith and the rules of level development

We chatted about with the head of Dishonored, elemental member of System Shock and Deus Ex, on the occasion of Fun & Serious Game Festival 2020.

When we think of the greatest exponents of the industry when it comes to level design, we can surely think of teams such as Valve, IO Interactive, Irrational Games, Retro Studios, FromSoftware or Arkane Studios, among others, but it is the latter that that more constancy has left the mastery that is assumed to the great talents of the industry through a name, Dishonored, that should not go unnoticed in the agendas of any lover of this medium.

Video games are culture and culture is created by people. That is why there are works with their own stamp, creations that resemble a name and a style. Harvey Smith, co-creative director of Arkane Studios and responsible together with Raphael Colantonio for the hundred awards that Dishonored won, is also the mind behind Dishonored 2.

Only virtual due to the conditions of COVID, both he and Warren Spector, Joe Madureira or Tim Willits have turned the Bilbao video game congress into the authentic world capital of the media during this past weekend. Smith saved a few minutes for an encounter with this house.

Harvey Smith: Level design is a very interesting thing. You have to be aware that there are many ways to deal with it, how the player deals with the environment. Especially if you are going to allow multiple paths, you must draw the attention of the players to the one who only wants to advance and that’s it. So you have to draw his attention to things, get them out of the way, distract him; you have to watch others play your video game to see where they are going and where they are not. If you can get them to veer off to the side to do something, they’ll probably want to take a short route to get back to where they already were.

There are, many things from an artistic and narrative point of view when it comes to designing levels. You want them to know who lives there, what is the history of those places, what is the culture of those locations. You want them to know what kind of mood you are trying to evoke in the player. You don’t want to exhaust the player with one encounter after another.



