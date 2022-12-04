Haruka Caribou Joins VShojo as VTuber Agency Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

VShojo’s longtime “friend”, Haruka Caribou, has finally joined the American agency as part of the band’s second anniversary celebration. The Canadian caribou appears in numerous videos about the band, but is now a full-fledged part of the family.

VShojo has been slowly expanding since 2022. The American agency VTuber was once a mystery in the space with their small list of recognized English-speaking talents, but every year they continue to gain strength.

The agency’s second anniversary in late November and early December was expected to be a massive event, and now the biggest news of all has landed on the fact that the group’s longtime girlfriend, Haruka Caribou, has finally joined their ranks.

The Canadian Caribou debuted as a VTuber in May 2020 and quickly established itself as a fan favorite in the indie scene with 175,000 subscribers. In the past, she has repeatedly collaborated with VShojo as one of their distant friends, especially with the likes of Zentreya.

She debuted in the group on December 3 with her own video, as the cinematic universe of VShojo continues to grow. Haruka also unveiled a new model — her first in two years — to mark a new beginning.

“During the time that I was a VTuber, I went through a lot,” Haruka said. “I have lost so much, sacrificed so much. There were so many times when I was worried about all this, and it became overwhelming to the point that I hated who I was.

“But now I believe that realizing all this actually makes me smarter. In the beginning, I didn’t realize all this about myself. I didn’t take into account a lot of things — I didn’t know how to communicate with strangers, I sealed every problem with a plaster and practically wore a mask.

“I’ve learned so much since becoming a content creator. It gave me a purpose in life. I took my shot here and I loved it. Nothing else gives me that feeling. I feel happy because I can make others happy.

“I still have a lot to learn, and I have to fix a lot of shortcomings myself. But that’s what I really want to do. I want to keep doing this for as long as I can and make people’s day a little brighter. I can be very stupid, I can be very careless, but that’s what I want to do. I’m happy.”

More than 25,000 spectators came to the celebration.

“I am so proud and happy that my best friend has joined us on this adventure,” Zentreya tweeted during the broadcast of her debut. “We’ve been dating for barely 2 years almost, and here she is. I love her so much, and she’s the sweetest jerk I’ve ever been friends with.”

“Today our VShojo family has become a little bigger and will soon become even bigger,” Ironmouse added. “The horizon looks really very bright! I hope you guys will continue with us on this journey!”

This is an important moment for VShojo, which continues to grow slowly, attracting the best independent talents to its ranks. Now it’s Haruka’s time in the sun, but the eyes will be turned to who the agency will attract next time.