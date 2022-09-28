Harte Et: Hayden Panettiere had to give up custody

It was the worst experience Hayden Panettieri (33 years old) had! In 2013, the young actress and Wladimir Klitschko (46) celebrated their engagement. A year later, she and the boxer became parents for the first time, but in 2018, the last love followed. Due to addiction to alcohol and drugs, the actress had to transfer custody of her daughter to her ex-fiance a few years ago. In an interview, the 33-year-old man spoke for the first time about this unpleasant experience.

According to people, Hayden explained for the first time in the “Conversation at the Red Table” that she does not have a voice in the transfer of custody. “It wasn’t a discussion!” she confessed to Jada Pinkett-Smith (51). They say that after Vladimir decided to give him full custody of his daughter Kaya, he returned to Ukraine with his child. The worst thing for the “Scream” actress was the lack of opportunity to spend time with a child. “Signing these papers was the worst thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” she said in retrospect.

“The best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of herself and be a good mother to her. reason.