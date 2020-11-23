Harry Styles wins the 2020 AMA with Fine Line

Harry Styles became one of the night’s winners of the 2020 American Music Awards thanks to his latest album.

The British did not attend the awards that took place at the Microsoft Theater; however, he was crowned with one of the awards. The Briton is finishing the quarantine to which the cast of “Don’t Worry Darling” was subjected, his new film and this award could be a good omen for his career.

Through the TNT chain, the 2020 American Music Awards (AMA’s) were held, Harry Styles did not attend the ceremony, but managed to be the winner in the category of “Favorite Rock / Pop Album” with Fine Line, his second solo material, is this the start of your path to the GRAMMY Awards?

The British career is just beginning, but with only 3 years of experience he has managed to conquer the industry with his classic rock, as well as the fashion catwalks with his style. On Sunday night, his fans were able to celebrate another victory for Harry Styles, but he still has a long way to go.

HARRY STYLES WINS FOR THE FIRST TIME AT THE 2020 AMA’S

“Fine Line” is about a year after its release, with singles such as “Watermelon Sugar”, “Adore You”, “Golden” and “Falling”, Harry Styles promoted his second solo album, material that he described as freer to express part of their personality and their tastes in the melodies and lyrics of each song.

This is the first award of the American Music Awards that he receives alone, because with One Direction he won several trophies at this gala. This new victory could be the beginning of a new path for Harry Styles. With less than 36 hours before the 2021 GRAMMY nominees are announced, the award may bode well for the Brit, who could compete in multiple categories for the first time in his entire singing career.

On social media, the Harries shared various messages of support and congratulations, as “Fine Line” has positioned itself as the favorite of their two materials; In addition, it has opened the doors for him to continue growing as the modern rock star in love with vintage fashion.

Harry Styles has not only conquered his fans with his music, but also with his way of dressing. Meet the collection of custom suits that the British has.



