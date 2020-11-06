Harry Styles will be part of the Billie Eilish miniseries

Gucci gathered big stars for their new series, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are just some of the celebs that we will see in this production.

There are several figures from the world of music who have become ambassadors for Gucci, but now we can see them in a series created to publicize the new line of the brand. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Luhan will be part of it and we will tell you what the story is about.

The mini-series will be called Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended and consists of 7 episodes throughout which the new collection of the luxury brand will be presented. This production will premiere during Gucci Fest and will undoubtedly surprise many.

THE GUCCI SERIES WHERE HARRY STYLES AND BILLIE EILISH WILL PERFORM

The filming for Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended took place in Rome. This series will show us the actress Silvia Calderoni as the protagonist, but her tours of her city will lead her to meet several stars who represent Gucci.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lu Han, Florence Welch, Jermy O. Harris and more celebrities will be part of this mini series and we can’t wait any longer to see their looks.

