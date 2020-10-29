Harry Styles was at a fan’s house and went viral

The singer needed time because his car broke down and the father of a fan offered him to enter the house while the tow truck came. The fan in question wasn’t there, but Harry left some notes for her around the house. Fantasy is little.

Imagine what the fantasy would be like to arrive at your house and see a note from Harry Styles on the fridge telling you that he has been in your living room with your father having tea. Sorry? Well, it has happened. The fan in question is called Theadora (who has made her Instagram profile private after what happened), and what was her surprise when her father told her what happened: Harry’s car broke down right outside his house and He invited him to wait inside with a cup of tea.

His father took several photos of him while he was waiting for the crane, and he wrote a couple of notes that, we understand, Theadora will frame.

“Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your father let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. Too bad we didn’t meet. Hope to do so soon. Be nice to people. All my love, Harry. PS : I fed your fish. Tell your father to contact me and I’ll see you at a concert. ”

Coincidentally, Theadora had Harry’s latest record, which she also signed (drawing a mask on the cover). We imagine her collapse when she saw all that ‘calico’.

The fact is that she uploaded the photos to her Instagram and they immediately went viral. The one about Harry feeding his fish makes us fibrillate a little, can you imagine what happens to you? And not be at home? Luck or downturn?



