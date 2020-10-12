Harry Styles, the best Fine Line phrases to dedicate

Harry Styles, the best phrases of Fine Line songs to dedicate, heal broken hearts and feel free and safe. The former One Direction star has shone with his own light in the last couple of years, with the release of two solo albums, the Briton has won the hearts of his fans with his vintage style and classic rock. The singer’s music is made up of various metaphors and personal stories, dedicates the best phrases of Harry Styles in Fine Line.

Harry Styles released his second solo album in December 2019, managing to sell more than half a million copies, in addition, he achieved his first # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the single “Watermelon Sugar”, whose lyrics have a metaphor that he breaks with some taboos, in addition, he is about to release the video for “Golden”, his new song to promote.

“Fine Line” is a mix of vintage rock, whose lyrics represent some of the feelings of the Briton experiencing a broken heart, he also created an anthem for his motto “Treat people with Kindness”, a phrase that represents his kind and chivalrous personality. The actor also sings about the feeling of meeting a person who becomes something special.

DEDICATE THE BEST FINE LINE PHRASES FROM HARRY STYLES

We leave you a list with the best phrases to heal broken hearts or dedicate them to that special person, you can also learn more about Harry with 12 curiosities that make the singer unique.

Adore you

“You don’t have to say you love me, You don’t have to say nothing, You don’t have to say you´re mine… I’d walk through fire for you, just let me adore you”

Harry Styles fan favorite ballad. If you want to express your feelings to your crush, even if your feelings do not correspond, or you want them to trust you, you can dedicate this phrase to his, which expresses that it does not matter if he does not love you or that he says something, you just want to love his and adore his, you would do everything for that person.

Cherry

“Don’t you call him baby… Don’t you call him what you used to call me. I can tell that you are at your best, I´m selfish so I’m hating it ”

One of the songs to heal broken hearts and say goodbye to that special someone, if you are already with someone else you can confess your feelings for the last time through this painful song, whose lyrics talk about asking your ex not to call his new partner like I used to do with you, that even if I’m better off without you, you can’t help but hate that things ended like this.

Fine line

“A test of my patience, there’s things that we’ll never know… We’ll be a fine line, we’ll be alright”

Harry Styles made a self-discovery about himself. Things may go wrong at some point, but there is a promise that things will get better sooner or later. The pain you feel today will become the overcoming of tomorrow and the emotional and mental strength that you gain with it.

Falling

“I’m in my bed and you’re not here, and there’s no one to blame… You said you care and you missed me too. And it kills me ‘cause I know we’ve run out of things we can say”

Harry Styles sings to love. The pain of a broken heart is something we will experience sometime in our life, crying can feel suffocating, this song can be a catharsis if you are going through a breakup, you must learn to say goodbye to that person and forgive yourself for the mistakes of the past, even if they miss each other, they are no longer needed.

Lights up

“What do you mean? I’m sorry for the way, I’m never going back now. Lights up and they know who you are ”

Harry Styles has always supported the LGBT community, even he himself has denied the idea of ​​labeling himself according to his preferences. This song explores accepting yourself, questioning who you really are, and not hiding from others.



