Harry Styles Teases Official “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video

Harry Styles has announced the official video for his latest single “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”.

The song was included in the third solo album of the former One Direction vocalist “Harry’s House”, which was released in May.

Today (October 27), a post on the Harry Styles headquarters Instagram account confirmed that the accompanying visual effects of the track will appear at noon Eastern time / 17:00 Moscow time. A frame from the clip shows Stiles topless with a long beard in the kitchen of a restaurant.

You can check out the post and the link to the premiere below.

In a four-star review of Harry’s House, NME said: “‘Sushi Restaurant Music’ appears before the eyes with a diva—worthy scream of a star, which quickly dissolves into a tight-fitting bass part, and soon after that into peacock cries. a trumpet melody that seems both bright and festive.”

The cut follows from the previous singles “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking”.

Styles is currently in residence at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, as part of his 2022 North American “Love On Tour”. He has also performed several times in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.

The star is due to return to the UK and Ireland next summer, and he recently revealed that he has already started working on ideas for his fourth solo album.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that “Harry’s House” was the best-selling vinyl LP of the year.