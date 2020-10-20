Harry Styles surprises with a new look change, the Brit is preparing for his leading role in “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The pandemic paralyzed the entertainment industry, the singer had to postpone his Love on Tour, a tour with which he would promote his album “Fine Line”, since then, the Briton has remained in isolation in Los Angeles and London. He recently resumed his activities and recorded “Golden”, his new video, also preparing for his return to acting in the cinema.

Harry Styles is not only a rock star, he also has talent for the seventh art, the former One Direction star made his debut on the big screen with “Dunquerke”, a war film by Christopher Nolan, this year, he will resume his role as an actor to star in the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The Briton is currently in Los Angeles, where the production of the film directed by Olivia Wilde will take place. Harry will be the protagonist under the role of “Jake” and it seems that the changes in his image have already begun, as he was seen in a night walk and surprised his fans with his new look, which reminds them of his time as “Alex” in “Durkink”.

HARRY STYLES MAKES A LOOK CHANGE FOR HIS NEXT PROJECT

Harry Styles grew his hair, beard and mustache during his quarantine, which made fans dream of his long hair, an image he maintained a few years ago; However, the British decided to cut it off and wear a look similar to his first film.

The singer decided to remove his hair and run the scissors on both sides of his head, leaving his hair longer on top. Some fans regretted that his curls disappeared so quickly, but according to rumors circulating on social media, “’ Don’t Worry Darling ”is about to start filming.

It is also believed that his hair may have been dyed a bit to show off a brighter blonde. Some fans shared photos of Harry Styles’ new cut and compared him to his previous character, with “Jake” showing a dark side.

It is not the first time that the British surprise his fans with his image, Harry Styles has evolved over the years, as well as his before and after.



