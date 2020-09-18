Harry Styles Starring in a Gay Cop Drama “My Policeman”

The adaptation of “My Policeman” will not only feature Harry Styles, but also actress Lily James.

Harry Styles will star in the film adaptation of the novel My Policeman for Amazon Studios. Lily James and an actor not yet cast will be co-stars.

Greg Berlanti and her husband Robbie Rogers will produce alongside Berlanti partner Sarah Schechter for Berlanti / Schechter Productions. Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd of Independent Film Company and MGC will also serve as producers, Deadline reports.

Michael Grandage will direct a screenplay adapted from the Bethan Roberts novel by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner.

Collider reports: “My Policeman is set in the 1950s in Brighton, England, where school teacher Marion first sees Tom and falls instantly in love with the handsome policeman.”

“Then Tom meets Patrick, a museum curator who opens his eyes to a new glamorous and sophisticated world. Although Tom is attracted to Patrick, it is safer for him, at that time, to marry Marion.

“Therefore, the two lovers must share it, until one of them breaks and the three lives change forever,” reads the synopsis of the story.

The film will employ a flashback structure and will take place in the late 90s, when Tom and Marion take an elderly and invalid Patrick home, forcing them to revisit those seismic events from 40 years earlier and Tom’s passionate relationship. with Patrick, who came at a time when homosexuality was illegal. Styles will play Tom and James will play Marion.

Harry Styles’ acting career is growing

Watermelon Sugar singer Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s feature film, the WWII epic Dunkirk, and last week revealed that he will replace Shia LaBeouf in the actress-turned-actress’s new film. director Olivia Wilde, the thriller Don’t Worry, Darling, which will also star Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

That movie, which is also set in the 1950s, but this time in the California desert, is scheduled to begin filming later this year (2020). Do you think Harry could give up music to pursue acting?



