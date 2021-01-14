Harry Styles sets new record with Watermelon Sugar on Spotify

The British musician conquered the music platforms with his fun and fresh sound, now, he has broken a new record on Spotify.

The song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ by Harry Styles achieved an impressive number of reproductions on the Spotify musical platform, the singer held other recognitions for the track from the album ‘Fine Line’.

On December 13, 2019, Harry Styles released the record material ‘Fine Line’, the artist’s second solo album, the project was promoted with different songs such as’ Lights Up ‘,’ Adore You ‘,’ Falling ‘and’ Watermelon Sugar ‘.

‘Watermelon Sugar’ had a fun music clip, a summer concept and the perfect setting was the beach, the official video for the track exceeded 176 million views on the YouTube platform.

The song had a lot of worldwide recognition, it occupied the best places of the most important music chats in the United Kingdom and the world, ‘Fine Line’ sold more than 478 thousand copies in the United States alone.

Recently, Harry Styles got a new achievement with ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on the Spotify platform , we tell you all the details below.

HARRY STYLES CONTINUES TO ACCUMULATE SUCCESS WITH FINE LINE

‘Watermelon Sugar ‘ by Harry Styles surpassed one billion views on Spotify , this is the British’s first melody to get this number of listeners and is among his most famous songs.

The Harry Styles song registered another record for the daily global traffic in the transmissions in the same application, in August more than 4 million users listened to the track and other millions enjoyed the complete tracklist of ‘Fine Line’.

Harry Styles’ studio album continues to be valid in various parts, at the end of 2020, it accumulated more than 293 thousand copies sold in the United Kingdom , the vocalist’s fans continue to dance to the rhythm of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Golden’.