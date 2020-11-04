Harry Styles said no one could resist

The famous singer Harry Styles has released a new haircut with which many are falling at his feet.

Harry Styles is the famous British singer who has been considered one of the most talented young people on the music scene in his solo career and who is an international fashion icon.

Currently the famous singer is promoting the theme of his Golden, but now he has attracted the attention of his fans on social networks by showing off a new haircut.

Harry Styles’ new cut

It turns out that the singer-songwriter originally from London, England has made a change of look and his followers think that he looks great, so they explode with emotion in the networks and express that he is the most handsome singer of the moment.

There is no doubt that Harry Styles manages to grab the attention on the internet after publishing some images in which he is sporting a new haircut, because the curls that fascinate many fans disappeared and now he is shown with a completely different image, which fits him perfectly.

PSA: @Harry_Styles has a new hairstyle and we’re obsessed 💇🏻‍♂️Spotted on set filming #DontWorryDarling in LA 🎥⁣ pic.twitter.com/zoH4zU1638 — Splash News (@SplashNews) November 3, 2020

The former member of One Direction appears in networks in some photographs that were published by the American medium Splash News, which have gone viral and where the singer boasts shorter hair, with a match that perfectly divides his hair in half.

In different news portals, Henry could also be caught accommodating himself on the filming set of Don’t Worry, Darling, a film in which he stars and is in production, so he will surely appear in some of the scenes to be shot.

It should be noted that the famous Londoner just a few days ago released his new single entitled Golden, a love song, whose main line is “you are so golden”, from his most recent record material released on December 13, 2019, Fine Line.



