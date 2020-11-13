Harry Styles reveals the secret behind his love of fashion

Harry Styles is the new cover of Vogue magazine, the Briton did a photo shoot and showed his various facets in fashion.

The “Fine Line” singer is currently in quarantine after postponing the recordings of his new movie “Don’t Worry Darling”, his second acting project, one of his facets that he explored for the first time in 2017. The singer, known For a vintage style and without limits, it is the new face of the Vogue edition for December.

One of the most famous magazines in the fashion world has just made history with Harry Styles, the first man to be the cover of Vogue. The singer shared his thoughts on fashion and why he loves it so much, he is known for parading in outfits that could be considered extravagant, which he has accessorized with his rings, necklaces and nail polish.

With a solo career for 3 years, Harry Styles has created great connections in the world of fashion, as he has become an Ambassador for the Gucci brand and has worked hand in hand with its creative director Alessandro Michelle, who describes him as a boy in contact with his feminine side and whom he considers an inspiration for the youth of other generations.

HARRY STYLES, THE SECRET BEHIND HIS FASHION STYLE

The interview for Vogue reveals the details that make the Briton an icon, Harry Styles himself shared his thoughts on fashion and how he should dress: he believes that there is no excess when it comes to clothing, it is not “being overdressed”, but have fun, play and feel comfortable.

The singer explained that when he goes to the stores he does not think about whether it is clothing for women or men, because having these kinds of thoughts makes one limit himself, he does not believe that there is a gender in fashion, he sees it more as a way of creation and experience the joy of being able to play with the clothes, it is like dressing up, without thinking about how crazy it is to wear something considered extravagant.

His love for fashion comes from several of his idols in music such as David Bowie, Elvis, Freddie Mercury and Elton John. He also shared memories of his childhood and where this fondness for enjoying clothes came from, his mother used to disguise him and his sister, it was a moment that he liked very much and he believes that everything came from there.

Harry Styles was also described by Olivia Wilde, the director of his film, as a modern man who represents a new image in fashion and who puts an end to toxic masculinity thanks to his confidence in dressing. His fashion trends will even take him to the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, causing a sensation with his famous colorful cardigan.

The singer is not only an icon of fashion and music, he is also one of the most influential people in the United Kingdom, as he is considered one of the most millionaire young stars.



