Harry Styles receives an amazing gift from Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks and Harry Syles have a connection that goes beyond music, the iconic writer gave the London singer a priceless accessory that adds to his millionaire collection.

At some point, the artists felt a lot of inspiration and respect for other colleagues who previously fulfilled their dreams on stage, such as Harry Styles with Stevie Nicks, a rock and roll figure of the 70s.

Nicks and Styles collaborated on stage interpreting great songs, their artistic vision is so similar that they frequent each other, go out to lunch or dinner, they shared ideas of their music. YAY!

Recently, Stevie Nicks was interviewed by Vogue magazine, where she revealed the great chemistry she has with the London interpreter, the good working duo they created and shared that she gave him a gift with a lot of sentimental value.

HARRY STYLES ADDED TO HIS RING COLLECTION A GIFT FROM STEVIE NICKS

The singer is a big fan of fashion, he became one of the stars that sets new trends, his style has a retro touch, with pieces from the house of Gucci, which he combined with his love for accessories such as pearl necklaces and rings .

Stevie Nicks helped Harry Styles increase the number of rings in his collection, revealing that during the induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, he gave his colleague a gift.

The interpreter of ‘Edge of Seventeen’ gave her friend a ring, she told him that the piece was adorned with a pink diamond, but he lied, it was not as expensive as that, it was an accessory that she wore:

It was mine and I really loved it, I thought ‘This should be for Harry’

The ring appeared in the official video for Styles’ song ‘Falling’. Surely, the One Direction member will keep the ring as a great treasure, beyond the monetary value, it signifies his friendship with a star he always admired. What do you think of the bond between the two musicians?

