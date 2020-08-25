Harry Styles receives a late nomination to MTV VMA’s

Harry Styles receives a nomination at the MTV VMAs for “Watermelon Sugar.” The “Fine Line” singer joins the list of nominees for the ceremony that will take place this August 30. The song that gave him his first Billboard # 1 of his career could be crowned one of this year’s favorites. However, his fans are a bit disappointed in the way the Brit was treated.

According to information from the Daily Double portal, Harry Styles would not be part of the MTV VMA’s 2020 gala, as he did not even receive a nomination for said awards and, as reported, the “Kiwi” star did not accept the invitation to perform on the next Sunday, rejection towards the British? Dua Lipa also did not want to perform on one of the most popular nights in music.

However, Harry could have declined the request shortly before MTV announced the nominated artists for the 2020 edition, but to the surprise of his fans a new category was announced: “Best Summer Song” and his single “Watermelon Sugar ”Is listed as one of the candidates to win the award.

The voting for the MTV VMA’s will begin this Wednesday, August 26 through the official site of the awards, you can vote until the 30th, the singer competes against other great artists to choose the best track of this season, his video has been one one of the favorites, as it recreates a vintage atmosphere in the middle of a beach party and many, many watermelons.

Some Harries were upset by the decision of the television station, because they believe that they invented this category to try to convince Harry to join the gala, even online and record a remote presentation, so far, the British has not made any statements about it, but he could win his first MTV Award.

The presence of Harry Styles is not frequent in some of the most popular music awards and the lack of nominations may be a factor for the former One Direction star to decline invitations, something that contrasts with the success he has had with his 2 albums and his solo tour, as well as his performance in fashion with brands like Gucci.

With a week in advance, the MTV AMAs could cancel several presentations due to the restrictions and risks that persist due to the pandemic, several artists have already been removed from the list of appearances.



