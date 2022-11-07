Harry Styles postpones concerts in Los Angeles due to illness: “I’m so sorry to do this”

Harry Styles has officially postponed three concerts in Los Angeles after falling ill with the flu.

The 28-year-old athlete informed fans about the postponed stops, originally scheduled for November 5, 6 and 7, on Instagram. Having embarked on an extended Love On Tour back in September 2021, Harry Styles plans to complete the five remaining concerts in Los Angeles (starting this Wednesday) before embarking on a Latin American tour in mid-December.

As expected, given this rather busy schedule — the One Direction graduate is also going to go to Oceania and Europe in 2023 — performances on November 5, 6 and 7 were postponed to 2023.

Ticket holders interested in participating in the show (as opposed to giving up passes and trying to attend another Stiles performance in Los Angeles this week) will have to plan new dates on January 26, 27 and 29, respectively, the one-time Grammy winner. Styles are revealed in his message to fans.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday, I felt unwell, and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” Harry Styles wrote shortly before the start of the first of the ultimately postponed concerts was expected. “I did my best to sing tonight, but now I’m leaving the doctor and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.

“Until recently, I didn’t have to postpone a concert due to illness in all the 12 years that I have been touring,” Stiles continued, referring to the concert in Chicago that he postponed “due to the illness of the band/team” a month ago. “I’m really sorry to do this, and if I could do this show, I would.

“I’m sorry that this news is so close to the start of the show, but I sincerely hoped that I could play for you tonight. I know some of you have planned a trip to Los Angeles to watch the show, and that means the absolute world to me,” Styles continued.

On social media, fans of the creator of “Sushi Restaurant Music” mostly support him, and many people urge Stiles to rest and focus on his health during the marathon tour. In a broader sense, the postponed dates of Harry Styles’ performances are just some of the performances scheduled for 2022 that were disrupted due to health problems.

For example, last month, Justin Bieber officially postponed the remaining stops of the Justice World Tour to 2023, while an injury caused the cancellation of Rage Against the Machine’s North American tour, a “serious lung infection” forced Coldplay to cancel several concerts in Brazil, and Shawn Mendes suspended his live performances to focus on your mental well-being.

In addition to these health-related delays, financial difficulties, allegedly discounted ticket sales, global touring “constant uncertainties” and a crowded entertainment arena have led to other cancellations and delays in 2022. , Blink-182, Dead and Company and among them Stevie Nicks/Billy Joel are planning their own tours for 2023.