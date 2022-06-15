Harry Styles plays a gay cop in Amazon’s First trailer for “My Cop”

Harry Styles is a huge star in the music world, but lately this man has been storming Hollywood. He has had roles in prestigious dramas such as Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, and recently joined the Marvel cinematic universe as Eros. His next film, however, will allow him to show off his dramatic acting abilities, and now we see them for the first time in the trailer for “My Policeman” from Amazon. Check it out above.

This is just a brief overview, with a total duration of less than a minute, but the trailer sets the tone for the film well. This one will be intimate and serious. It will certainly show us a side of Harry Styles that most of his fans haven’t seen before, but that’s part of what makes My Policeman so potentially good.

