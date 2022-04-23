Harry Styles performed a surprise duet with Lizzo during the 2nd set of Coachella: “So Special” will be here

Garricella continues! Harry Styles has once again delivered surprises at Coachella 2022, performing with another special guest: Lizzo.

The 28-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer invited the “Truth Hurts” singer to join his set on Friday, April 22, at the Music and Art Festival in Indio, California.

“Good evening, Coachella! I hope you had a good time on this wonderful Friday. My name is Harry, and it’s a real pleasure,” Styles presented his performance. “Please feel free to be whatever you want to be on this field tonight, and I encourage you to have as much fun as I do. …Are you having a good time? Let me tell you —I’m in a fantastic mood.”

After he performed some of his most popular hits, 33-year-old Lizzo unexpectedly took the stage, performing a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive”. A native of Michigan (real name Melissa Jefferson) and Styles wore identical faux fur coats in orange and pink shades, respectively.

“Coachella, each of you is so grateful to you. This festival has not been held for a couple of years, and playing here in front of you is an absolute privilege,” the “My Policeman” star told the participants on Friday. “This is an important moment for me to be here, and I am so grateful to you. It’s very special. Life consists of moments, and this is something I will never forget. Thank you for making it so special. Go there, be kind to each other, be kind to each other, be kind to yourself, love yourself.”

Styles, who was wearing bright pink pants with his initials on the back and a matching vest, then hummed “What Makes You Beautiful” along with the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star. (One Direction’s breakthrough hit was a staple of his live performances.)

“Proud of you, @harrystyles. Thank you for inviting me,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram early on Saturday, April 23, along with a stage selfie.

Styles and the flutist, who teased her Coachella visit via social media earlier this week, previously teamed up by performing a duet of “Juice” during a pre-Super Bowl concert in January 2020. The pair even sang each other’s tracks during an individual performance on BBC Radio 1 Live. Recreation kits.

“Honestly, it’s so funny that you’re saying this,” the Yitty founder teased the possibility of an original duet between them during an interview in August 2021 on the British radio show Capital FM. “I feel like it’s going to be a love duet. You know, we both love each other very much, and we love to sing about love. But we are also very happy if you are thinking about “Juice” and “Watermelon Sugar”, do you understand what I mean? We could do that, too.”

Earlier, Styles wowed fans during his first performance at Coachella on April 15, introducing new tracks that are expected to appear on his upcoming album Harry’s House, and releasing Shania Twain for two iconic duets.

“Now, I have to tell you, in the car with my mom [Ann Twist] as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” the former One Direction member told the audience, introducing the 56—year-old country star. “She also taught me that men are trash! But the memories that you gave me with my mother, I will be eternally grateful.”

For her part, Twain could barely contain her excitement about being on stage with the British singer.

“It is a great honor and joy for me to be here. I’m a little startled, what can I say?” the Canadian singer told Styles. “No, really, I’m your fan, of course. I understand that when I wrote this song, you were a very young child. It’s kind of a dream and it’s very surreal to be sitting here right now and singing this song with you. I think I’m just in love, and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

The duo broke out with a heartfelt rendition of her hit “You’re Still The One”, and also gave a funny touch to “Man! I feel like a woman.”

The Dunkirk actor, who has been dating his “Don’t Worry, Darling” director Olivia Wilde since January 2021, has also performed some of his own songs, including “Adore You”, “Treat People With Kindness” and “What Makes You” by One Direction. Beautiful.”Then he debuted with two new tracks: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking”.

“Harry’s House”, the pop star’s third studio album, will be released on May 20. The Grammy winner recently revealed that he enjoys the freedom to release music on his own terms.

“I also feel very happy at the moment, and I feel like for the first time I feel like I’m writing music and releasing music from a real place of a kind of personal freedom,” the Golden performer said during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mashup” earlier this month. “It’s really freeing up space to create and release [my single As It Was]. So this process for me was the most joyful of all that I have ever experienced while making music.”