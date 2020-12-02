Harry Styles opens up about fashion, his music

Harry Styles was named Hit Maker of the Year and shared the motivations behind his music, his taste in fashion and the way he views life.

The singer of “Watermelon Sugar” starred in a new cover, this time for Variety, because tomorrow he will be recognized as one of the artists who had great success in 2020 in music. The Briton was sincere and transparent about aspects of his life, explaining how he sees things after he became a fashion icon and a pop rocker as a 26-year-old boy.

Harry Styles decided to raise his voice again, this time as part of his celebration as Variety’s “Hit Make of The Year”. The “Fine Line” star opened up about his history with One Direction, what motivates him to write, and reinforced his decision to dress freely regardless of clothing gender.

Oblivious to the controversies, the Briton decided to break the silence about the criticism he received for his Vogue dress. Conversely, Harry Styles shared a photo on his official Instagram account with the phrase “Bring back the masculine men”, in response to the message from Candance Owens, a policy that he considered wrong for a boy to wear women’s clothing.

HARRY STYLES IS SINCERE ABOUT HIS CAREER

The Holmes Chapel native also shared other aspects of his life, especially what he learned in his forties, Harry Styles confessed that he reflected on the true meaning of being an artist and why he makes music, he also realized the lack of empathy in humanity.

The singer believes that society might not be prepared to have a conversation about the inequality suffered by people of color, no one listens to you and terrifies them, so he decided to educate himself and be much more aware of reality in order to do the right thing in the future. His wish is that the industry can recognize the influence of black culture on music and make things fairer.

Regarding his music, he thinks he played it safe with his first album, but now everything is making art for himself, without the intention of getting awards or nominations, his inspiration will never be motivated by that. He is a huge fan of music and likes to compose and write from the point of view of someone who enjoys listening to it.

In One Direction he learned to write, but he assured that there were many bad things, even though he enjoyed his time with the boy group, he believes that now he has more freedom to do his thing and they all managed to evolve.

Finally, he spoke about his love for fashion, Harry Styles prefers to wear something that he likes even if it is women’s clothing and not lose the freedom to dress as he wants, the feminine and the masculine is something that no longer exists in his style. Tomorrow, Harry Styles will give a speech to accept the title of “Hit Maker of the Year”, through Variety.

On the recent criticism he received for wearing a dress for Vogue magazine, Harry Styles received the support of Bad Bunny, who defended the freedom of being able to wear the clothes we want.



