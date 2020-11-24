Harry Styles nominated for 2021 GRAMMYs

Harry Styles’ music has captivated fans around the world, the British talent was recognized during the nominations for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

Harry Styles’ career as a soloist has allowed him to experiment with a new musical style and show himself in a totally authentic way, the British singer already has two record materials and this time he won the GRAMMY nominations by winning 3 nominations.

Today’s biggest stars will compete to win one of these coveted accolades, and Harry Styles has a high chance of success.

CATEGORIES WHERE HARRY STYLES WILL COMPETE FOR A GRAMMY

The Golden interpreter obtained 3 mentions in the announcement of the competitors for the award, which were widely celebrated by his fans on social networks.

The song Watermelon Sugar is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, featuring names like Say So by Doja Cat, Yummy by Justin Bieber, Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish, Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa and Cardigan by Taylor Swift.

For its part, Fine Line is nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category alongside the latest record materials from stars like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.

Additionally, Harry Styles earned another mention for Adore You, competing in the Best Music Video category alongside Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl, Woodkid’s Goliath, and more.

