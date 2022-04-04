Harry Styles, Michael Keaton and other stars who were in the bathroom when they received the award

An untimely bathroom break! Dodge Cat, Harry Styles and other stars were forced to return to the stage after going to the toilet before their category was named at the awards ceremony.

The “Say So” singer made headlines at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April 2022 when her colleague SZA took to the stage without a Doji to accept the award for Best Pop Performance by a duo or group.

— You went to the bathroom for about five minutes, are you serious? SZA asked, who was also hobbling to the platform on crutches with difficulty.

Dodge was out of breath when she finally said: “I’ve never peed so fast in my life.”

Recovering from the fact that he almost missed the victory, the rapper got emotional, accepting the trophy for “Miss Me More”. (These two women have surpassed Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” BTS’s “Butter” and Coldplay’s “Higher Power.”)

“I really appreciate it. Thanks to everyone, my family, my team, I wouldn’t be here without you, and I wouldn’t be here without my fans,” she said. — And you know what, SZA, you are everything to me. You’re amazing. You are the embodiment of talent, you are the author of texts, you are everything.”

However, she is hardly the first star to go missing when their name was called. Back in 1998, Kristin Lahti went missing when Robin Williams announced that she had won Best Actress in a Dramatic television Series for her role in the film Hope of Chicago at the Golden Globes.

— I was in the bathroom, Mom! — she explained when she finally reached the podium, jokingly wiping her hand with a towel.

Almost two decades later, Lahti reflected on the moment under discussion.

“It was the first thing that came to my mind that my mom said, ‘What the hell were you doing in the bathroom? Couldn’t you have gone earlier?” the actress said in a special edition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes in 2017. “Everyone was so embarrassed for me, maybe they could somehow understand.”

Scroll down to find out about other infamous award-giving moments:

Dodge Cat, Grammy (2022)

Dodge almost missed the chance to get her first Grammy when she was in the bathroom at the 2022 Grammys, leaving SZA to start her speech for “Miss Me More.”

Harry Styles, Brit Awards (2014)

Styles’ then bandmates Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan took to the stage to accept the Global Success Award at the 2014 Brit Awards.

— Has anyone seen the curly-haired guy? Yes, now there are four of us,” Payne joked then.

Afterwards, Stiles joined them and said, “I’m really sorry I peed, the toilets are far away!”

Michael Keaton, SAG (2022)

The actor almost missed the moment when he received the award for Best Actor in a TV movie or a limited series for “Dopesika” at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

“Sorry, a quick trip to the men’s room, and it’s packed, by the way,” he said, finally accepting the trophy from Salma Hayek.

Kristin Lahti, Golden Globe (1998)

Lahti was in the bathroom when she received the award for Best Actress in the film “Hope of Chicago” at the 55th Golden Globe Awards Ceremony.

“It gave me a good perspective—a healthy perspective,” the actress said during the 2017 Golden Globes special. “Suddenly, this wonderful humor was added to the whole evening, and not just nervousness and anxiety and the question “who will beat whom?””