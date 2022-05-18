Harry Styles makes rare comments about working with girlfriend Olivia Wilde: “A lot to trust”

Where it all started! Harry Styles has opened up about his relationship with Olivia Wilde, highlighting their time together in “Don’t Worry Darling” before they went public with their romance.

“I’ve had a wonderful experience working under Olivia,” Styles, 28, said during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM on Wednesday, May 18. — Sometimes it’s inconvenient to play. You have to trust a lot. Being able to trust your director is a gift, and it was very helpful.”

The 38-year-old Wilde, for her part, also recently praised the hard work that the former One Direction member put into his role. At the end of last month at CinemaCon, the director joked that she was not familiar with the singer’s previous career achievements, calling him “a promising actor who has no other career” that she knew about.

For the director of Booksmart, working with Stiles meant witnessing a performance “nothing short of a revelation.”

The couple provoked rumors of an affair after working together on an upcoming thriller. After Styles replaced Shia Labeouf in the lead role alongside Florence Pugh, he made headlines for holding hands with Wilde off set in January 2021.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry on set almost instantly,” the insider said. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Against the background of the separation of the graduate of the House with the fiance Jason Sudeikis a few months before, the source noted that the actress did not try to attract too much attention to her personal life. “Olivia and Harry were able to hide their relationship a bit before it became public,” the insider added. “They treated it very cautiously and at times even with suspicion, although a small group of people who were with them on set every day eventually sorted it out.”

Later, the native of New York spoke about the difficulties associated with a high-profile affair.

“It’s obviously very tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think you realize that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you. All that matters to you is what’s real and what you love and who you love,” Wilde, who shares 8—year—old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy with 46-year-old Sudeikis, said in her January article for Vogue. “Over the past 10 years, we as a society have valued the opinions of strangers much more than those closest to us. I’m happier than ever. And I’m healthier than ever, and it’s just wonderful to feel it.”

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a trip to Italy shortly before Styles began his Love on Tour concerts in Europe. “They’re excited to spend a lot of time together before he goes on tour,” an insider shared with Us. “Olivia and Harry are very excited about this trip because it’s really a romantic trip for them.”

Scroll down to learn more about Stiles’ dating from his recent interviews:

His inspiration

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, the host played an excerpt from Stiles’ song “Cinema” before asking him about a specific set of lyrics. “If you get wet for me / I think you’re all mine,” the track says.

Howard asked how much Stiles discusses his lyrics with the subject of his music.

“Most of the time when I write songs, they just start — I don’t know, probably mine. Then it’s not like that,” explained the former band member. “I think it’s important to write about what you’re going through at the moment and try to turn life into what you’re doing. I think this is the maximum that you can capture.”

Mixing business with pleasure

, “I had a wonderful experience working under the guidance of Olivia,” the performer said about his stay on the set of “Don’t worry, dear.” “It meant a really enjoyable experience working on this movie.”

Priority of personal life

The UK native also discussed “erecting boundaries” when it comes to his personal life.

“I used to feel very guilty for trying to protect the space around me and protect it. I felt like I was so concerned about people liking me that I was kind of giving up too much space around me, which would negatively affect me,” he told Zane Lowe at Apple Music 1 earlier this week. “I don’t really need to be around people who don’t influence each other positively.”