Harry Styles is releasing a limited edition of Fine Line

A year ago, Harry Styles released “Lights Up,” the lead single from his acclaimed second album Fine Line.

Now today (Sunday, October 11), the star has a special surprise for fans: an upcoming limited-edition vinyl box.

The special release will arrive on December 11th and includes Fine Line on 180g double black vinyl, 10 exclusive 12×12 “glossy prints of Styles by Tim Walker, a 24 page Fine Line letter magazine in the Forum and a pair of gloves from white cottons, to handle items with care.

Following Fine Line’s release last December, the album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning 478,000 equivalent album units in the US in its first week, according to Nielsen Music.

“Lights Up” peaked at # 17 on the Hot 100, while the single “Watermelon Sugar” became Styles’ first hit to top the chart. The limited edition box set is currently available for pre-order by clicking here.

Harry Styles’ Light Up Anniversary

After his departure from the famous group One Direction, Harry began to gain strength as a soloist in 2017 with the premiere of his self-titled album. However, the release of “Lights Up” in 2019 catapulted him as the most successful former 1D member.

Styles’ album has achieved various records and nominations in the most outstanding awards in music. But not only that, the 26-year-old British singer has also managed to excel in the world of acting.

For this year, Harry Styles has already received several job offers in the cinema, this after his amazing participation in the movie "Dunkerque".




