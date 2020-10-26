Harry Styles is happy and free in Golden, his new video

Harry Styles premieres “Golden”, his new video, the British released the fifth single from his album “Fine Line”.

The former OneDirection member took a mandatory break from the stage due to the pandemic, so his Love on Tour 2020 tour had to be completely postponed. Since then, he has promoted his second solo album through various songs such as “Watermelon Sugar”, “Adore You”, “Falling”, “Lights Up” and now with his most recent music video “Golden”.

Through his official social networks, Harry Styles released the MV for “Golden”, the first song on the tracklist for “Fine Line” and the fifth single from the album. The Briton traveled to Italy to capture the beauty of its coasts and film under the sunset on the Amalfi Coast. True to form, the singer captured a vintage concept in the middle of a classic car ride.

The video for “Golden” already has almost half a million views on YouTube just a few minutes after being released and the #Golden hahstag was positioned in the first trends of Twitter after the launch, the Harries shared various messages of support and congratulations, it is one of his best videos and where he expresses all his freedom and self-love.

HARRY STYLES SHINES IN GOLDEN, HIS NEW VIDEO

Harry Styles demonstrated once again why he is the youth rock star of the moment, in the video for “Golden” he starts in the middle of a tunnel, the singer starts running in the middle of the road, giving a feeling of freedom, they combine different scenarios, where the Briton models different outfits, including a blue suit with square pants and silk gloves.

The singer was freer and happier in each of the images, because to the rhythm of “Golden” he performed fun dances, he also plunged into the middle of a lake while making funny faces, showing that each person has a glow within themselves , He also posed with a yellow fisherman’s hat, Harry Styles captivated his fans with the MV, as he never lost his smile during filming.

The lyrics of “Golden” talk about being dazzled by something or someone, in this case by oneself and even if there are broken hearts, one never stops shining.

Harry Styles has conquered various fans with his solo career, with only two albums he has shown his talent for composing, discover which of his songs would be the soundtrack of your life.



