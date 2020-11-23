Harry Styles has a large collection of custom suits

Harry Styles has become a fashion icon and has his own designers, who have created the best custom outfits.

The Briton has conquered the music industry with his classic rock style, funny metaphors in his lyrics and songs full of romantic or everyday lyrics, inspired by fruits and episodes of love relationships, but beyond his talent. , Harry Styles has stolen the camera lens with his custom suits.

The “Fine Line” singer has a large collection of outfits, from pants, dresses, full suits and shirts, made to measure and at the request of Harry Styles, who has combined his personality and style with the creativity of designers like Harris Reed and Harry Lambert, his personal fashion stylists.

Throughout his career, the Briton has walked on red carpets, events and on stage in suits that highlight personality. Harry Styles forgot to categorize clothes into feminine and masculine without worrying about eccentricity in dressing, as he has developed great security and comfort with himself thanks to his love for fashion.

We leave you a list with a collection of custom suits that Harry Styles has dressed and are part of his closet. Harry Styles not only has a large wardrobe of outfits and a great love for fashion, he also complements his image with a millionaire collection of rings.

HARRY STYLES ‘CUSTOM CLOSET

Mexican costume

During his visit to Mexico in 2017, Harry Styles decided to wear a custom suit made by a designer, which was reminiscent of Mexican culture thanks to its details, it was even compared to the typical outfits worn by mariachis or the national figure of Juan Gabriel.

Gucci Hall of Fame Suit

During his visit to the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”, Harry Styles accompanied Stevie Nicks, one of his great music idols and used a personalized Gucci outfit, which will be part of the collection of that place.

Vogue dress

Hand in hand with Harry Lambert, Harry Styles posed for the fashion magazine in a tailored dress, the designer admitted that he did not sleep to make the suit.

Colored cardigan

Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Harry Styles imposed one of the viral fashions for his fans during the summer, as he modeled a colored sweater that has been replicated by his followers, even the author shared a guide to be able to embroider it.

Fine Line “Lights Up”

Harris Reed worked with the singer again for the first single from his album “Fine Line”, he designed a blue suit, he even received the specific shade that Harry Styles wanted.

World Tour

During his first solo tour, he wore a variety of outfits consisting of shirts, vests and pants, all designed and created by Harris Reed, in addition to perfectly matched ensembles by Harry Lambert.

Magazine cover

For his magazine covers this year, Harry Style used suits made by his personal designer, Harry Lambert.

Met Gala

For the Met Gala, the most important event in fashion, Harry Styles was one of the co-hosts with Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s Creative Director, who designed the androgynous suit he wore on the carpet.

Custom pants

For Vogue magazine, Harry Styles wore custom pants made by Emily Adams Bode, who hand painted the garment with which the singer modeled, drew various details of her personality, tattoos and things related to Harry Styles’ life.



