Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” became the best-selling vinyl album of 2022

Harry Styles’ latest album “Harry’s House” was recognized as the best-selling vinyl LP of the year.

The former One Direction singer’s third solo album was released in May and includes the record-breaking number one single “As It Was”.

According to Official Charts Company, Styles has transferred 60,000 copies of Harry’s House to vinyl since its release — more than any other LP since the beginning of the year.

In addition, Styles’ second album “Fine Line” (2019) ranked 27th in the list of the largest full-length vinyls of 2022, and his self-titled debut album of 2017 ranked 37th.

The rest of the top five are Liam Gallagher’s “C’mon You Know” (number two), Wet Leg’s self-titled debut (number three), Muse’s “Will Of The People” (number Four) and Fontaine D.S.’s “Skinty Fia” (number five).

You can check out the Top 10 below and find the full list of the Top 40 here.

1. “Harry’s House” — Harry Styles

2. “Come On, You Know” — Liam Gallagher

3. “Wet foot” — wet foot

4. “The Will of the People” — The Muse

5. “Skinny Fia” — Fontaine, DC.

6. “Rumors” — Fleetwood Mac

7. “Overload” — Yard act

8. “The Last Night in Bittersweet” – Paolo Nutini

9. “The Dark Side of the Moon” — Pink Floyd

10. “AM” — Arctic monkeys

Last month, Styles became the longest-serving British artist to top the chart with a single track, usurping Elton John’s 1997 hit “Candle In The Wind” (which lasted 14 weeks at number one).

“As It Was” also became the longest-running number one among solo artists, overtaking Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” (1992) and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” (2005), as well as the aforementioned “Candle in the Wind”.

In May, Styles accomplished the rare feat of simultaneously holding the number one titles for the album and the number one track with “Harry’s House” and “As It Was” respectively in a number of countries.

In August, Harry Styles announced that he was already working on ideas for his fourth solo studio album.

He is due to return to the UK and Ireland next summer as a follow-up to his giant “Love On Tour”.